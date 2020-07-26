Senior Delhi Cop On Duty Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle: Police

The cop was taken to AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead.

The ACP of the Delhi Police's Traffic unit died after being hit by a speeding vehicle while on duty near Rajokri flyover on Saturday night, officials said.

The driver of the Tata 407 fled the spot after the accident, they said

The accident took place while ACP Sanket Kaushik was managing traffic near the flyover, they said.

The 58-year-old cop was taken to AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, a senior police officer said, adding that they were trying to identify the accused.