See If Residents Of Delhi's Paryavaran Complex Can Be Moved: Green Court

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to explore possibilities of rehabilitating "unauthorised" residents living along a drain at a colony in the city.

A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore has asked the state government to apprise it about a plea alleging lack of sewage facilities at the Paryavaran Complex in south Delhi.

The green panel issued the direction on the rehabilitation of the "unauthorised" residents after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) claimed that temporary structures along the drain were affecting sewage facilities in the colony.

"The applicants in person is directed to implead Sohan Krishan Sharma, resident of A-70, Paryavaran Complex, Neb Sarai Road, IGNOU Road, New Delhi as party respondent..."

"In the meanwhile, the State of NCT Delhi may seek instructions with regard to an alternative to such downtrodden people who are said to be having temporary structures on site of the drain," the bench, also comprising expert member Satyawan Singh Garbyal, said recently.

The matter is posted for September 24 hearing.

The green panel had earlier directed the SDMC to look into the issue of sewage generation around the Paryavaran Complex area and asked the chief engineer (water) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to propose the layout plan for drainage of waste in the colony.

The civic body had told the NGT that all these properties were "unauthorised" and suggested that the DJB cooperate in the matter.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Charvi Mehra and others seeking stoppage of discharge of sewage from nearby houses which was affecting the environment.