58-Year-Old Delhi Man Stabs Wife On Suspicion Of Having An Affair

The accused told police that he suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship (Representational)

A 58-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area after a fight as he suspected her of being in a relationship with a younger man, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday morning, following which the woman, 56, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is stated to be out of danger, police said.

The couple have three sons who were at home at the time of the incident.

The sons managed to lock their father inside a room and immediately rushed the injured woman to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said.

On the way, they called up police and reported about the incident, the officer said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and the accused husband was arrested, the officer added.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship with a 23-year-old man who also lives in the same locality, the officer said.

However, investigations revealed that the accused is without a job and has an alcohol addiction. He often argued and picked up fights with his wife and children over petty issues, he said.

Even a day before the incident, the accused fought with his wife. However, the issue was sorted after the children intervened. But on Saturday, the accused again fought with his wife, following which he stabbed her with a kitchen knife, he added.

The knife has also been recovered, police said.

Two of their sons are married and the younger one is 23-year-old, they added.

