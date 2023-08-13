Goons' Attack At Gambling Den Forces 4 Delhi Cops To Run For Their Lives

The charges of attempted murder has been invoked against the accused. (Representational)

Shots were fired and four cops beaten up during a police raid on a gambling den in north Delhi on Thursday night. The four policemen had to run for their lives as goons attacked them with lathis and rods.

According to police, they had received information that brothers Bhola and Mange were allegedly running a gambling den in Samaypur Badli. The tip-off said spurious liquor was also served at the den.

On reaching the spot, the police team comprising assistant sub-inspector Vijendra and constables Satyendra, Pradeep and Robin found people drinking and gambling. When Satyendra showed his police ID, the brothers started threatening the cops and an altercation followed.

At this point, police said, a group led by Bhola's sister Simran attacked the cops with lathis.

When constable Pradeep tried to shoot a video of the incident on his phone, the attackers snatched it. Bhola allegedly opened fire on Satyendra, but he somehow managed to dodge the bullet. To bring the situation under control, constable Robin fired in the air. While Bhola fled the scene, the others kept thrashing the cops. At one point, one of the attackers tried to choke ASI Vijendra. The police team somehow escaped from the spot.

After receiving treatment at a hospital, the cops reached the police station and a case was registered. Charges of attempted murder, obstructing government work, among others, have been invoked and police are now looking for about six accused.