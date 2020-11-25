Routes, Timings: Delhi Metro Regulates Service Today Due To Kisan Rally

After 2:00 PM, Delhi Metro train services will resume on all lines without loops. (File)

Amid call for protests by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws in the national capital, the Delhi Metro said its services will be regulated to avoid over-crowding in trains due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delhi Metro services will be regulated tomorrow from resumption early in the morning till 2:00 PM through loops:

Line 1: Regular services from Rithala to Dilshad Garden and Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda sections -- No services will be available between Dilshad Garden to Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar section of this line during this period.

Line 2: Regular services from Samaypur Badli to Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya to HUDA City Centre sections -- No services will be available between Sultanpur to Guru Dronacharya section of this line during this period.

Line 3/4: Regular services from Dwarka Sector-21 to Anand Vihar or New Ashok Nagar and Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City sections -- No services will be available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre sections of this line during this period.

Line 5: Regular services from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Tikri Kalan section -- No services will be available from Tikri Kalan to Brig Hoshiar Singh section of this line during this period.

Line 6: Regular services from Kashmere Gate to Badarpur Border and Mewala Maharajpur to Raja Nahar Singh sections -- No services from Badarpur Border to Mewala Maharajpur section of this line during this period.

No services will be available from Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden section of this line during this period.

Regular services will remain available in entire section of Line-7, Line-9, Airport and Rapid Metro Lines during this period.

After 2:00 PM, train services will resume on all lines without loops, officials said.