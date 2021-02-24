Retired Foreign Service Officer Shoots Himself Dead In Delhi: Police

The foreign services officer shot himself in Delhi today, police said. (Representational)

An 81-year-old retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer allegedly shot himself dead with a pistol at his house in the south Delhi's Defence Colony area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Ranjeet Sethi also left a suicide note stating that he does not want to live any longer, they said.

Police were informed around 7.25 am that a man had shot himself in his house in Defence Colony. Mr Sethi's domestic help made a call to police stating that he was alive and needed an ambulance.

On reaching the spot, police found that Mr Sethi had allegedly shot himself in his room. He was immediately moved to Moolchand Hospital for treatment, but later succumbed, said senior police official Atul Kumar Thakur.

During an enquiry, it was revealed that Mr Sethi was discharged from BL Kapoor Hospital on Tuesday, following some illness, he said.

A suicide note has been found and further investigation is on, police said.

Mr Sethi is survived by his wife and two children, they said, adding that police are ascertaining if the pistol used by him was a licensed weapon.