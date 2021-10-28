Retired Delhi University Professor Couple Dies By Suicide: Delhi Police

A PCR call was received around 3.45 pm at Govindpuri police station, police said (Representational)

Fed up with being confined to bed most of the time due to ill-health, a Delhi University professor couple allegedly hanged themselves to death in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Rakesh Kumar Jain (74) and his wife Usha Rakesh Kumar Jain (69) were found hanging from a steel pipe at their residence in Kalkaji Extension in Govindpuri, they said.

Two notes were found on a table in which the couple mentioned that they were fed up being bedridden following an accident and it led them to take the extreme step, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 3.45 pm at Govindpuri police station with the caller informing them that her parents have hanged themselves.

According to the caller Ankita (47), a resident of Greater Kailash-I, her parents' caretaker Ajit, a resident of Tughlaqabad, rang the bell at their door around 2.30 pm several times, but no one responded.

He informed Ankita who rushed to the spot. They broke the lock and entered the house to find her mother and father hanging from the steel pipe, the police officer said.

Police said that the elderly couple had met with an accident while going to Gonda in UP last year. While Rakesh Jain was injured in the spinal cord, his wife had multiple fractures.

They both were bedridden. With the caretaker's help they had started walking a bit, but were not satisfied with it, police said.

