Restaurant Employee In Delhi Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Co-Worker

The man who was stabbed to death has been identified as Rahul. (Representational)

A waiter in his 20's was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow worker after a fight between them in central Delhi's Pusa road, police said on Tuesday.

The waiter and the accused worked at a restaurant in Rajinder Nagar, they said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday when the waiter, identified as Rahul, and the accused, Kamal, were walking home after work, police said.

On the way, the two had a fight over a petty issue following which Kamal attacked Rahul with a knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Rahul was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered and the accused Kamal has been arrested, the officer added.

Kamal was working as a helper at the restaurant, police said, adding further investigation is underway.