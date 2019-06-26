Rebel AAP Lawmakers Get 1 Week To Reply On Defection Charges

Both the MLAs had sought more time to reply to the charge of joining the BJP. (File)

Two rebel AAP legislators, facing disqualification under the anti-defection law, were given a week's time by the Delhi Assembly speaker on Tuesday to submit their replies over joining the BJP.

The two MLAs - Devender Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai - joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, although they maintained that they did not fill the primary membership form of the party.

On Tuesday, the two lawmakers were represented by their counsels at a personal hearing before Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

"I have been given a week's time by the speaker to submit my reply," Gandhinagar MLA Bajpai told PTI.

Sources said the speaker also gave a week's time to Sehrawat for filing his reply.

Both the MLAs had sought more time to reply to the charge of joining the BJP on Monday, saying that the newspaper reports furnished by complainant Saurabh Bhardwaj along with his petition were not legible. They have demanded typed and translated copies of the documents.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and MLA Bhardwaj had filed a complaint against the two MLAs, seeking their disqualification for defection to the BJP.

"Even on the BJP dais, I had said that I had not taken the party membership. Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha shared the dais with leaders of opposition parties and still continued to be members of Parliament," Mr Sehrawat had earlier said.

The Beejwasan MLA was sidelined in the AAP for a long time over differences with senior party leaders.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.