Rebel AAP Lawmaker Files Plea In Assembly Challenging Disqualification

Saurabh Bhardwaj said there was sufficient proof against Sandeep Kumar.

Rebel AAP lawmaker Sandeep Kumar on Tuesday said he has filed a petition in the Delhi Assembly contending that the videos presented in the House by party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj while seeking his disqualification have "no authenticity".

Mr Bhardwaj, however, said there are sufficient proof for Mr Kumar's disqualification from the Assembly.

The Delhi Assembly had on July 2 asked rebel AAP legislators Sandeep Kumar and Kapil Mishra to reply by July 9 to disqualification petitions filed against them by Greater Kailash MLA and AAP spokesperson Mr Bharadwaj for their alleged association with the BSP and the BJP.

Mr Kumar told PTI that the videos, purportedly showing his association with the BSP has no "authenticity and are in violation of the IT Act".

The rebel AAP MLA further alleged that Mr Bhardwaj was jealous of him for his a ministerial position and accused the AAP spokesperson of frequently commenting about his caste. Mr Kumar was the minister of SC/ST Welfare and Women and Child Welfare in the AAP government.

Responding to the allegations, Mr Bhardwaj said that he has submitted videos where Mr Kumar has admitted while speaking to the journalists that he is a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"This itself is sufficient proof to disqualify him from the Delhi Assembly. Rest all are stories cooked up by him. He is good at imagining stories and making his own films," the AAP spokesperson said.

According to sources in the Assembly Secretariat, Mr Mishra and Mr Kumar have on Tuesday submitted their replies to the Delhi Assembly Secretariat.

