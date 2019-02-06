Doctor, Living With Husband, 2 Children, Found Hanging In Her Delhi Flat

A suicide note was also found from home of the doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia. (Representational)

A 52-year-old doctor of a Centre-run hospital was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in North Avenue area of Central Delhi, police said.

The woman, identified as Poonam Vohra, was a consultant Radiologist at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, they said adding that they suspect the woman had committed suicide.

The North Avenue police station was informed about the incident at 1 pm following which they went to the spot, police said.

Investigations revealed that Poonam Vohra was on leave. Her husband and two children were not at home at the time of incident. The flat was found locked from inside, a senior police officer said.

A suicide note was also found from the spot. Legal proceeding has been initiated and the post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday, he said.

Prima facie no foul play is suspected. However, family members will be questioned in connection with the incident, he added.

Ms Vohra lived with her husband and two children at a government flat in Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Her husband works as a consultant with a private firm, police said.

