Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi, Bring Down Temperature

Rains lash parts of Delhi bringing down temperature

Rains lashed parts of Delhi this morning, bringing relief to the people from the humid weather.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season''s average. Humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said.

On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 25 degrees Celsius.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.