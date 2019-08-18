Rain Lashes Several Parts Of Delhi, Waterlogging Reported In Many Areas

Several parts of the city have been receiving rainfall since last night. (ANI)

The national capital received intermittent light to moderate rains this morning, bringing down respite from the heat. Several parts of the city, including central Delhi, however, have been receiving rainfall since last night.

The maximum temperature in the city is currently settled at 26 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity is around 98 per cent.

Parts of the city have been receiving light rainfall since Saturday. The city received 1.4 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm yesterday.

The increased rainfall have helped Delhi residents breathe some clean air, with the national capital recording between good and satisfactory categories for the past one week, making it one of the longest spells of clean air in the national capital this year, authorities said.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 44 on Friday which falls in good category, while the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said the AQI was recorded in satisfactory category at 59.

Delhi rain: The city received 1.4 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm yesterday.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre) was recorded at 44 and the PM10 level was recorded at 21 on Friday, SAFAR said.

The AQI was recorded at 69 on Tuesday, 63 on Wednesday and 75 on Thursday.

Officials said it is the longest spell of clean air experienced by Delhiites this year.

The air quality is predicted to be in good category for the next three days, according to SAFAR.

"Overall air quality of Delhi is in good category. Wide spread rain helped to the sudden improvement of the air quality. Increased rain fall activity is likely in association with approaching western disturbance and monsoon low, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy rain falls are expecting over the weekend," it added.

According to the CPCB, PM2.5 levels in the national capital dropped by 7.3 per cent in 2018 when compared to 2017 and by 14.8 per cent over 2016.

Similarly reduction in PM10 levels in 2018 is 8.6 per cent over 2017 and 16.5 per cent over 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.