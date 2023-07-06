Rain Forecast For Next 5 Days In Delhi: Weather Office

The average Air Quality Index in Delhi stood in the 'satisfactory' category.

Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall is expected during the next five days in Delhi, the Met office said on Thursday.

Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi early on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in several areas of the national capital. North, northeast and east Delhi, and Ghaziabad and Loni recorded moderate to heavy rainfall, it said.

The rain caused areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Neb Sarai, Mehrauli, Burari and Dwarka, Rajinder Nagar and Janakpuri to go underwater, leading to widespread traffic jams.

While the national capital's minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30.6 degrees.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the average Air Quality Index in Delhi stood in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 72.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

