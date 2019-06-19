Rain Expected In Delhi-NCR In Next 48 Hours

Residents of Delhi have been witnessing pleasant weather for the past four days.

Rainfall in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday has brought some relief from the scorching heat as the temperature dropped significantly in the region. The Met department is expecting rain and thunderstorm to continue in the capital and the NCR in the next 48 hours.

Residents of Delhi have been witnessing pleasant weather for the past four days. The Ridge Observatory in the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday, which was 5 degrees below normal.

Aya Nagar recorded the highest temperature of 37 degree Celsius, which was expected to go down as the day progressed. The Safdarjung area also recorded similar temperatures. Pleasant conditions were also witnessed in the airport area near Palam where the maximum temperature was around 37 degree Celcius.

The pleasant conditions have been attributed to the western disturbance moving across the hills of North India and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea in the wake of Cyclone Vayu.

Temperatures in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are expected to remain pleasant in the coming two days before the mercury again goes up in the weekend.