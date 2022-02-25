Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Delhi, Minimum Temperature 12.5 Degrees

The relative humidity oscillated between 95 per cent to 44 per cent

Delhiites witnessed rains with thunderstorm in several parts of the national capital with the maximum temperature on Friday settled at 27.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

According to weather department, the minimum temperature settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity oscillated between 95 per cent to 44 per cent, they said.

The weatherman has predicted that there is a possibility of partly cloudy skies with very light rain and thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 25 and 14 degrees Celsius on Saturday.