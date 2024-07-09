Production Warrant Issued For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested from his official residence on March 21 (File)

A court in Delhi on Tuesday issued a production warrant for jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure his appearance in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case on July 12.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued direction for physical production of Arvind Kejriwal, lodged in Tihar jail, after taking cognisance of the seventh supplementary chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The federal probe agency has named Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party as accused in the supplementary chargesheet that was filed on May 17 this year.

Meanwhile, the court has also taken cognisance of the agency's eighth supplementary chargesheet naming Vinod Chauhan and Ashish Mathur as accused in the case. It summoned Mathur on July 12 and issued a production warrant for Chauhan on the same day.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested 55-year-old Arvind Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, from his official residence here on March 21.

It has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was the "kingpin and key conspirator" of the excise "scam" and was "vicariously responsible" for it.

