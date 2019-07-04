Posters Come Up In Delhi Dubbing Arvind Kejriwal As 'Biggest Thief'

The posters featured Arvind Kejriwal's caricature holding a bag of money in his hands.

Posters against Arvind Kejriwal sprung up in the national capital alleging widespread corruption in the construction of schools in Delhi by the Chief Minister.

The posters, installed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, were put up outside the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Delhi and its nearby areas on Wednesday.

"The one who used to call himself an honest leader turned out to be the biggest robber. Arvind Kejriwal constructed rooms in schools costing Rs 25 lakh, whereas the original expense of constructing one room was just Rs 5 lakh," Mr Sirsa's poster read.

The posters were put out after Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Delhi government alleging corruption of around Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of schools in the national capital.

"We are exposing a scam in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are involved. An RTI has revealed that extra Rs 2,000 crore was given for constructions of rooms in schools that could've been constructed in only Rs 892 crore. 34 contractors were given the task including their relatives," he said while addressing a press conference.

