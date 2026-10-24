Marriage Promise, Luxury Cars: Man Cheats 20 Delhi Women Constables Of Rs 24 Lakh

With Instagram posts featuring luxury restaurants, expensive coffee outings and high-end cars, Vikrant Tomar appeared to be a successful businessman living a lavish life. Delhi Police, however, allege that the 23-year-old used these images to befriend women constables, promise marriage and cheat nearly 20 of them of around Rs 24 lakh.

Investigators say the accused targeted women from the same batch, using luxury cars and a lavish lifestyle to gain their trust before allegedly extracting money through various pretexts.

Delhi Police arrested Tomar from Burari in connection with the alleged fraud.

The case came to light after a woman constable posted at Karol Bagh police station lodged a complaint accusing him of cheating her on the pretext of marriage. During the investigation, police uncovered what they believe was a wider scheme involving multiple women constables.

According to investigators, Tomar used Instagram to present himself as a wealthy businessman and to connect with women constables.

Police allege that he attracted victims by showcasing videos of expensive cars and a luxurious lifestyle. After gaining their trust and assuring them of marriage, he allegedly sought money from them under various pretexts.

Investigators said the accused would rent luxury cars for eight hours at a time and take women constables out.

Nearly 20 Women Constables Targeted

During the probe, police found that nearly 20 women constables may have fallen victim to the accused. All the women are believed to belong to the same batch.

Police said several women who were allegedly targeted have not yet filed formal complaints.

Notably, the accused's live-in partner is also a woman constable with Delhi Police.

Police suspect Tomar obtained information about women constables through his live-in partner's batchmates and then targeted them.

Money Trail Under Investigation

Police allege that accounts linked to the 'OneX' betting app were used for transactions involving the allegedly cheated money.

Investigators are tracing the financial trail to determine how the funds were transferred and utilised.

Multiple FIRs Already Registered

According to police, Vikrant is already facing five FIRs in Delhi in connection with similar cheating cases.

Cases against him have been registered at Mayapuri, Hari Nagar, Inderpuri and the East District Cyber Police Station.

Police said he had been released from jail on bail in June this year.

The Central District Cyber Police Station is currently questioning the accused and carrying out further investigation into the case.