Portion Of Building Collapses In Delhi's Karol Bagh; No Injuries Reported

Four people, including a woman, who were trapped inside the building were safely rescued, an official said.

Delhi | | Updated: February 23, 2019 21:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Portion Of Building Collapses In Delhi's Karol Bagh; No Injuries Reported

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 8 pm.


New Delhi: 

A portion of a dilapidated building collapsed in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Saturday, an official from the Delhi Fire Service said.

Four people, including a woman, who were trapped inside the building were safely rescued, he said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 8 pm after which four vehicles, including a responder, were rushed to the spot, the official said.

No injuries were reported, he added.

The incident comes a few days after 17 people were killed in a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi Building CollapseKarol Bagh Building Collapse

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Aero IndiaChanda KochharLive TVWorld CupHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2H

................................ Advertisement ................................