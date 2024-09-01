Pollution In Delhi Has Reduced By 45%, Says Delhi Environment Minister

Gopal Rai claimed that the green belt cover of Delhi has increased (File)

Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai, claimed on Sunday, Delhi has benefitted from the long-term action made by the government, leading to a 45 per cent reduction in pollution.

He said that due to the long-term action plan of providing 24/7 electricity, bringing 2000 electric buses and planting more trees has resulted in reduced pollution.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Rai said, "All the figures of pollution levels in Delhi from January to December are out. We are benefiting from the long-term action plan made by the government. 2,000 electric buses have been brought to reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi. Diesel pollution has been reduced by guaranteeing 24/7 electricity in Delhi," said the minister.

He further claimed that the green belt cover of Delhi has increased, and polluting industries were identified to shift them to CNG instead.

"All the industries that were polluting, we have shifted 100 per cent of them to CNG. The forest green belt in Delhi has been increased from 20 per cent to 23.6 per cent. Lakhs of trees have been planted in Delhi. The polluting thermal power plant in Delhi has been shut down. The result of this is that since our government has come to power, the pollution has been decreasing," he added.

He further said the Delhi government is also making a winter action plan and will also ask for suggestions from the BJP and Congress.

"The Delhi government has been working continuously for 12 months, but this time also we are making a winter action plan. I am writing a letter to the people of the BJP and the Congress party tomorrow. I request them to tell us if they have any suggestions. We will also include that in the winter action plan," he said.

Earlier on August 16, the Delhi Environment Minister held a meeting with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Environment department to prepare the winter action plan against air pollution in the national capital.

Along with this, a joint action plan is to be prepared on 14 main focus points by meeting with all 33 departments concerned.

