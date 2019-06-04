Sanction Chargesheet Against Sandeep Kumar, Police To Delhi Government

AAP minister Sandeep Kumar is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Delhi Police today sent a reminder to the state government to sanction filing of chargesheet against former Delhi minister Sandeep Kumar, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

The sanction is pending with Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government for around a year.

Senior Delhi police officer Madhup Tiwari said, "We haven't received any permission yet."

As per Delhi Police sources, the Delhi Government has always delayed in giving sanction to prosecute those who are close to the AAP. Despite repeated reminders, the state government has not yet given permission to prosecute those who have been named in JNU sedition case also.

In 2016, the Delhi government was shamefaced after Sandeep Kumar was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who wanted a ration card. A CD of the incident went viral.

Taking action in the matter after much outcry by politicians, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal in 2017 removed Mr Kumar from the post of Minister of Child Welfare and Social Justice after receiving "objectionable" CD against him.

Sandeep Kumar was sacked for allegedly featuring in a CD which shows him in a "compromising position with two women".