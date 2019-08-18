Police Case Filed Against Unknown People After Fire At AIIMS In Delhi

AIIMS said the fire that broke out on Saturday is completely under control

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against unknown people over alleged negligence, which led to a fire at AIIMS, Delhi Police said today.

The fire broke out on Saturday in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and caused extensive damage to the first, second and third floor of the PC Block.

"As per Delhi Fire Services and AIIMS Fire Division, the fire at Teaching Block of AIIMS, New Delhi has been put off completely. There has been no loss or damage to life," AIIMS said in a statement.

The police said they are investigating the matter.

