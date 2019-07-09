Army Officer Commits Suicide After Hanging Self From Ceiling Fan: Police

Police are taking help of handwriting experts and legal action is being taken. (Representational)

A 51-year-old serving Subedar Major in the Indian Army allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling of his room in south Delhi on Monday, the police said.

JC Baruah, a native of Assam, was working as a Sub Major at EIC Kashmiri house Rajaji Marg, they said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which he has stated that no one is to be blamed for his actions, police said.

"An information was received Monday afternoon that a man had committed suicide in Shankar Vihar. After reaching the spot, Baruah was found hanging from the ceiling with the help of a ''chhuni'' (dupatta)," said Deputy commissioner of police (South-west) Devendra Arya.

Police are taking help of handwriting experts and other legal action is being taken.

