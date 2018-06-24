PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi Metro Section, The Third Connecting Haryana

The Mundka-Bahadurgarh stretch, with seven stations, is an extension of the existing Green Line from Inderlok to Mundka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the facility using remote control from his office.
Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the function in Bahadurgarh. The services on the new corridor will begin from 4 pm on June 24.
The metro rail safety body has already given approval for starting passenger services. After the opening of this corridor, the entire Inderlok-Bahadurgarh section would become 26-km long. With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 288 km with 208 stations. This section will be the metro's third line of connectivity to Haryana.
Bahadurgarh is witnessing tremendous economic growth, there are several educational centres there, students from there even travel to Delhi. The Metro will bring convenience to this part, which is considered the gateway to Haryana: PM @narendramodihttps://t.co/JRsdKQ1BxJ— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 24, 2018
Metro services are already operational in Gurgaon and Faridabad. "This entirely elevated section will not only connect the capital city with Bahadurgarh, but also provide connectivity to many suburban areas of Mundka, Ghevra and Tikri Kalan," the metro authorities had earlier said.
CommentsIn Delhi, the stations will be Mundka Industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan and Tikri Border, while in Haryana, it will be Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand and City Park.
For more on Delhi stories, click here