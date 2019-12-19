Pics, Videos Of Massive Gurgaon Traffic Jam Flood Twitter

People shared photos of the heavy traffic on Twitter.

Parts of the national capital witnessed huge traffic jams on Thursday morning, the Delhi-Gurgaon border being among the worst affected. Delhi Police barricaded roads to clamp down on planned protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, exacerbating the situation. Photos and videos shared on social media by irate commuters show stretches of the highway choked with cars.

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, was among those who complained about the traffic conditions on Twitter. "Due to heavy traffic jam, our crew transport heading to airport are also stuck for the past one hour near Ambience Mall Gurgaon," he wrote.

Due to heavy traffic jam, our crew transport heading to airport are also stuck for the past one hour near Ambience Mall Gurgaon. Very tough travel conditions today. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 19, 2019

"Huge traffic jam at Delhi Gurgaon Border," one Twitter user said, sharing a video which shows dozens of cars waiting in the jam.

@rjginnie Huge traffic jam at Delhi Gurgaon Border (Nr Ambience Mall).Vehicles are not moving since 8:40AM. (Video Recording time:09:00am) pic.twitter.com/1Dw0BRDpyz — G.S. VIRK (@GURIVIRK123) December 19, 2019

"Unprecedented traffic jam on Gurgaon-Delhi highway," another Twitter user complained, sharing a video of the Gurgaon traffic jam.

Unprecedented traffic jam on Gurgaon-Delhi highway. What you see in video is just 10% here. pic.twitter.com/34ajZvaCYP — Bakul.Joshi (@BakulCJoshi) December 19, 2019

Many people also complained about the traffic not moving, with some tagging Delhi Traffic Police for help and updates.

Traffic in Gurgaon at Shankar chowk, 10 am #Gurgaonpic.twitter.com/YtiQdGaGEA — Priyatam Singh (@psniet) December 19, 2019

@dtptraffic heavy jam on gurgaon delhi road near Ambience mall gurgaon. The traffic is not moving at all pic.twitter.com/uNHpFKMJh0 — Devashish Majumdar (@b2be32e03c22448) December 19, 2019

@dtptraffic Gurgaon Delhi express way is totally blocked . We are stand still at single point since last 45 minutes. Pl give some idea how long this will continue. — Amrendra Singh Kushwaha (@amrendra2606) December 19, 2019

One person also shared a video of police barricades closing several lanes as cops allow one vehicle at a time to pass.

Delhi Traffic Police has responded to several tweets, saying that the road from Gurgaon to Delhi has been barricaded and vehicles are being checked, affecting traffic flow.