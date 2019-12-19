Pics, Videos Of Massive Gurgaon Traffic Jam Flood Twitter

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, was among those who complained about the traffic conditions in Gurgaon.

Pics, Videos Of Massive Gurgaon Traffic Jam Flood Twitter

People shared photos of the heavy traffic on Twitter.

Parts of the national capital witnessed huge traffic jams on Thursday morning, the Delhi-Gurgaon border being among the worst affected. Delhi Police barricaded roads to clamp down on planned protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, exacerbating the situation. Photos and videos shared on social media by irate commuters show stretches of the highway choked with cars.

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, was among those who complained about the traffic conditions on Twitter. "Due to heavy traffic jam, our crew transport heading to airport are also stuck for the past one hour near Ambience Mall Gurgaon," he wrote.

"Huge traffic jam at Delhi Gurgaon Border," one Twitter user said, sharing a video which shows dozens of cars waiting in the jam.

"Unprecedented traffic jam on Gurgaon-Delhi highway," another Twitter user complained, sharing a video of the Gurgaon traffic jam.

Many people also complained about the traffic not moving, with some tagging Delhi Traffic Police for help and updates.

One person also shared a video of police barricades closing several lanes as cops allow one vehicle at a time to pass.

Delhi Traffic Police has responded to several tweets, saying that the road from Gurgaon to Delhi has been barricaded and vehicles are being checked, affecting traffic flow.

Comments
gurgaon tarfficGurgaon traffic jamGurgaon delhi jam

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News