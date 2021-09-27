Massive Jam At Delhi-Gurgaon Border Amid Bharat Bandh Security Checks

Hundreds of cars are stacked bumper-to bumper along the Gurgaon-Delhi border this morning as the vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by Delhi police in wake of the Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers seeking withdrawal of three controversial farm laws.

Earlier, the Delhi police had said that the "security will be preventive". "There is no call for Bharat Bandh in Delhi, but it is watching the developments and adequate number of personnel will be on ground.

Autorickshaws and taxis are operating normally in Delhi and shops are open today, with their unions and associations extending only "in-principle support" to the strike.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, is leading the 6 am-4 pm protest today. The group has said they will not allow movement on some sections of national highways.

All government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country, it had said. All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.