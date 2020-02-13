Petitioner In Gargi College Case Told To Approach Delhi High Court

The top court said it would like to have advantage of Delhi HC's view on this matter

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking a CBI probe monitored by it into alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College in Delhi last week. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde told lawyer ML Sharma, who mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing, to approach the Delhi High Court with his plea.

"Why don't you go to the Delhi HC? If they dismiss the petition then you come here," the bench, also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, said.

The top court said it would like to have advantage of Delhi HC's view on this matter. Mr Sharma expressed apprehension that electronic evidence related to the case might be destroyed.

On this, the top court said, "Delhi High Court can also pass order like the Telangana High Court in the police encounter case to preserve electronic evidence".

Mr Sharma had sought a direction to the probe agency to seize all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus.

He had also sought arrest of the people behind the "planned criminal conspiracy".

On February 6, a group of men broke into Gargi College during the Riverie fest and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the attendees, who claimed that security officials just kept watching when the incident took place.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the fest and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

The petitioner alleged that it was a planned political and criminal conspiracy hatched in the backdrop of the Delhi elections and since February 6, no action has been taken against the accused.

Polls in Delhi were held on February 8 and the result was declared on February 11.