Passenger Returning From New York Detained With Bullet At Delhi Airport

The man was scheduled to take an Air India flight from Delhi to Nagpur at 5:20 am (Representational)

A passenger who landed at the Delhi airport on Thursday from New York was detained by the CISF security for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his luggage, officials said.

They said the man arrived from the US on an Air India flight that reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport around midnight.

He was later supposed to take another Air India flight to Nagpur scheduled at 5:20 am, they said.

However, Central Industrial Security Force personnel stopped him around 4 am after they detected the ammunition during his security check for the connecting domestic flight, they said.

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside an aircraft without government authorisation, the passenger was off-loaded and handed over to the local police that booked him under sections of the Arms Act, they said.

Central security force CISF is tasked to secure and provide a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi's IGI Airport.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)