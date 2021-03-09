Parts Of Delhi Witness Light Rain With Thunderstorm

Rain came as a surprise on a day Delhi logged minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees (File)

Light showers with thunderstorm hit parts of the national capital on Tuesday evening. The rains came as a pleasant surprise on a day when the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

The weatherman had earlier forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 287 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe", while an AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category