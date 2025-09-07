Thunderstorm, Rain Likely In Delhi On Monday

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season's average, the IMD said.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain for the city on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Relative humidity was recorded at 80 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Weather conditions over the Delhi NCR region remained largely dry on Sunday, with only scattered light rainfall in select areas.

The Ridge recorded 5.7 mm of cumulative rainfall till 8.30 am, while Mayur Vihar and Pitampura reported 16 mm and 1.5 mm, respectively.

Other stations, including Safdarjung, Palam, Ayanagar, Pusa, Najafgarh and Janakpuri, reported no measurable rainfall.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 74, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.