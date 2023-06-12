Owner Arrested After Pet Dog Bites 5-Year-Old In Delhi

The victim had to undergo a surgery but is said to be stable, police said. (representational)

A five-year-old boy was allegedly bitten by a neighbour's pet dog in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area, police said on Monday.

The victim Muhib Khan had to undergo a surgery but is said to be stable, they said.

According to police, around 7.30 pm on Saturday, the boy was playing in his house in Sarojani Park, Shastri Nagar area of Geeta Colony here when a neighbour's pet labrador entered the house and attacked him.

He was rescued by family members in the house and was rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital, a senior police officer said. The dog attack fractured the boy's left arm and he had to undergo a surgery for it.

When the victim's father confronted his neighbour over the issue, he was allegedly threatened by the pet dog owner, the officer said.

Based on the complaint of the victim's father, a case under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the dog owner, he added.

Police said the owner of the labrador, Yashpal Singh (48), has been arrested and added that further investigation in the matter is underway.

