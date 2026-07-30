Over 30 Lakh Delhi Homes Getting Piped Water, 6-Month e-KYC Drive Announced

More than 30 lakh households in Delhi are receiving piped water without being issued bills, prompting the city government to launch a six-month e-KYC drive to identify consumers and overhaul the Delhi Jal Board's billing system.

The households account for around 40% of the DJB's 73 lakh consumer base.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday that three agencies had been engaged to carry out e-KYC, take meter readings, generate bills and ensure their distribution across the city.

Around 700 contractual personnel will be hired for the exercise, which is expected to be completed within six months.

The agencies will be required to achieve 99% bill generation and provide proof of delivery for all bills generated. Performance-linked penalties will be imposed if they fail to meet the prescribed service levels.

The DJB board also approved a series of projects aimed at cleaning the Yamuna, expanding Delhi's sewage-treatment capacity and strengthening the city's water infrastructure.

Rs 4,500-Crore Yamuna Cleaning Push

Projects worth nearly Rs 4,500 crore were cleared as part of the government's Yamuna rejuvenation plan.

These include the expansion of sewer infrastructure, upgrades to existing sewage treatment plants and in-situ treatment of major drains, including the Najafgarh and Delhi Gate drains.

The Najafgarh drain is among the largest contributors of pollution entering the Yamuna in Delhi.

Officials said payments to contractors involved in drain treatment would be linked to performance. Flow meters will be installed at inlet and outlet points to measure the volume of water treated.

The board also approved the restoration of the Wazirabad pondage as part of efforts to improve Delhi's long-term water-storage capacity.

15 New Sewage Treatment Plants Cleared

The DJB approved 15 decentralised sewage treatment plants, or DSTPs, with a combined treatment capacity of 103.5 million gallons per day.

The projects will cost nearly ₹2,000 crore and are expected to benefit around 20 lakh people.

The executing agencies will also be responsible for operating and maintaining the plants for 15 years.

Sewer lines will be laid in 244 unauthorised colonies and 57 villages, extending sewer connectivity to nearly 33 lakh residents. The work is targeted for completion within 18 months.

The board also approved sludge-management systems for 10 sewage treatment plants to improve the handling and disposal of sewage waste.

250 Water ATMs Across Delhi

The board cleared the installation of 250 water ATMs across Delhi at a cost of ₹58 crore.

The project will initially be rolled out in government schools before being expanded to other locations.

The Delhi Jal Board will also start an internship programme under which 40 interns will be engaged every year. Each intern will receive a monthly stipend of ₹15,000.