On Video, Delhi Woman Stopped For Riding Without Helmet Hits Traffic Cop

The woman and a man, on whose scooter she was riding pillion, were stopped for not wearing helmets. They have been arrested.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: July 17, 2019 11:41 IST
New Delhi: 

A woman was caught on camera pushing and hitting a traffic police officer in west Delhi's Mayapuri on Tuesday, after she and a man on whose scooter she was riding pillion were stopped for not wearing helmets. They have been arrested, according to news agency ANI.

The police said the two were drunk.

In the video, the woman is seen getting off from the two-wheeler and pushing and hitting the traffic police officer while shouting at him. The officer moves back a few steps as she keeps pushing on.

The footage also shows the man trying to drive away, but one of the policemen snatches the key and tells him to park the vehicle. The woman again hits the officer and takes back the keys out of his hand.

The altercation led to a traffic jam, which blocked the movement of the accused, following which the two started arguing with the passers-by too, asking them to make way.

A case was filed against them after the traffic police officer filed a complaint. They were arrested on Tuesday night.

The man has been identified as Anil Pandey and the pillion rider Madhuri, the police told ANI.



