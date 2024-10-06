On Camera, Sleeping Delhi Man Beaten For "Don't Urinate In Public" Request

The incident took place in North West Delhi's Model Town

A man has been arrested for assaulting another man in Delhi after he allegedly asked him to not urinate in public. The incident took place in north Delhi's Model Town on Friday and was caught on CCTV.

The video shows the accused getting off a two-wheeler and approaching a man sleeping on the footpath. He then wakes him up and starts beating him with a stick as two of his friends wait on the bike.

After assaulting him for about 20 seconds, he starts retreating but then suddenly returns and hits him again for another 20 seconds. He then flees on the bike with his friends.

The police started an investigation after analysing the CCTV and found out that the accused, Aryan, worked as a servant at a house in the same area.

On Thursday, he was urinating in the open near a park when the victim, Ramfal, who also worked at a nearby shop, tried to stop him. Both then argued over the incident.

A day later, Aryan returned with his friends and attacked Ramfal.

He was later granted bail.