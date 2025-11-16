On Camera, Man Threatens Cab Driver With Gun Over Double Booking In Delhi

A Delhi man allegedly threatened a cab driver with what appeared to be a gun in the middle of Laxmi Nagar's crowded market. The confrontation, captured on camera, shows the man dressed in a kurta and jeans, holding what looks like a pistol during a heated exchange.

According to reports, the dispute began after the passenger reportedly booked two rides at the same time. When both cabs arrived at the pickup point, an argument broke out. The situation escalated quickly, with the man allegedly pulling out a weapon.

The video, filmed by the driver, captures him challenging the armed passenger. He can be heard saying, “Pistol dikha rahe ho. Achhe se dikhao. Chupa kyu rahe ho? Goli maroge mujhe? (You're showing a pistol? Show it properly. Why are you hiding it? Are you going to shoot me?)” The video also showed the public trying to calm the man down. The video was shared on X by NCM India Council For Men Affairs.

Laxmi Nagar, Delhi

Passenger booked two rides and both driver reached. After that a driver end up having an argument with the passenger and the passenger took out a pistol to threaten him. @Uber_India ensure a fair cancellation Policy to stop such disputespic.twitter.com/vXklACOYDW — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) November 11, 2025

Earlier, Twitch streamer Michael (@FattyMcFatFuh) was refused a ride by a cab driver, who allegedly called him "too fat" for the car and threatened to pull a gun.

Before that, a cab driver pulled a gun on passengers after an argument over directions. A rapper and her friend had reportedly suggested which turn the driver should take, which led to the driver becoming aggressive. The situation escalated when the driver pointed a firearm at them while demanding they leave the vehicle, even calling 911 during the confrontation.