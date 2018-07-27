Ola Cab Booked For Murthal, Driver's Body Found In A Ditch The Next Day

The police found out that the cab was booked by five people (Representational)

A driver with cab aggregator Ola Cabs was found murdered in a canal in Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Thursday. His car was found parked in the area on the roadside. Initial investigation revealed that the cab was last booked from Kashmere Gate for Murthal. The driver's phone was switched off after that. The police have detained another driver whose phone was used to book the cab. They say that personal enmity could be behind the murder.

The police said the driver, identified as Salimuddin, was killed on Monday but they found out about the murder on Tuesday. A senior officer said, "A blade, knives, cutters and human hair were found on the rear seat of the cab, following which its owner Hamid was summoned".

Mr Hamid told the police that the victim was missing, and his mobile phones were switched off when he tried to contact him. He said that he tried to contact Ola representatives but they did not help him.

The police found out after initial investigation that the cab was booked by five people after which the victim couldn't be tracked.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal enmity. We are trying to find the killers. We have detained an Ola cab driver whose mobile phone was used to book the cab," the officer said.

Ola Cabs, in a statement, said: "It is very disturbing news. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. We are in constant touch with the police to help them investigate the case. We hope that the criminals will be caught at the earliest."

In 2016, an Ola cab driver was murdered in Noida. Gaurav Chauhan, a native of a village in Bulandshahr, was killed when he, along with his two cousins, was returning to Noida from Delhi after a marriage party.

With inputs from IANS