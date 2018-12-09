Not Part Of Anti-BJP Front, No Initiative From Congress On Alliance: AAP

Sanjay Singh urged the parties to stand together to raise serious issues during the general elections.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party party leader Sanjay Singh said that his party is not part of an anti-BJP formation or that it is in talks with the Congress for a possible alliance ahead of the general elections.

"There is no initiative from the Congress or from the AAP for an alliance. In the three states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh) where we fought the assembly elections, we did not have a tie-up with the Congress anywhere. First, there should be talks (between the two sides) and an initiative to actually know if we are comfortable together or not. There is no initiative from the Congress or from the AAP for an alliance," Mr Singh said.

The BJP swept Delhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, winning all the seven seats, while the AAP emerged as the main party in the assembly polls a year later, winning a staggering 67 of the 70 seats.

Though there has been no direct political contact between the Congress and the AAP, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared the stage last week at a farmers rally and a similar rally at Janatar Mantar. Both were also present at the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy earlier this year.

He urged the parties to stand together to raise serious issues during the general elections, which the BJP will try to "hide with non-issues" like the Ram Temple.

"For the 2019 elections, the BJP will bring and discuss non-issues. It will try to make issues out of non-issues and has started doing this with the Ram Temple discussion. They did not and will not speak about the employment to youths, black money, the price of the dollar, petrol and diesel," Mr Singh said.

Speaking about the strategy of AAP for 2019, he said the party will contest in 80-100 seats across the nation.

"The party will fight elections in all the seats in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Goa. We will also contest some seats in other states."

However, Singh said the candidates and other strategies will be announced after December 11, when the results of elections in five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram -- will be out.

