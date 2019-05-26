28-Year-Old Taxi Driver Shot Dead By 3 Men In North-East Delhi: Police

Imran's body has been sent to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for post-mortem (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was shot dead by three unidentified people in Welcome area of North-east Delhi at around 4 pm on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, three men, who were on a scooter, pumped four bullets into the man who was later identified as Imran, a taxi driver.

"We are trying to ascertain the cause of the murder. Whether it is a case of gang rivalry or personal enmity can be known only after the investigation is complete," a senior police officer said.

Imran's body has been sent to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for post-mortem.

In a similar incident, the police had few days back arrested a minor in connection with the murder of TikTok celebrity Mohit Mor in Najafgarh. During investigation, it was revealed that Mor was killed due to gang rivalry.