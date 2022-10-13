Shopkeeper Steals 20 Karva Chauth Decorative Thalis, Caught In 3 Hours

20 decorative Karwa Chauth thali hampers had been reported stolen.

The owner of a grocery store in Noida has been arrested for stealing 20 Karwa Chauth thalis from Sadar Bazar in Delhi. According to Delhi Police, the accused was caught within three hours of the complaint.

The matter came to light on Wednesday after Naresh Kumar Gupta alleged that someone stole 20 decorative Karwa Chauth thali hampers that he had bought from Sadar Bazaar. Mr Gupta, who lives in Mandawali in east Delhi, claimed that he had placed the hampers inside a sack and kept it in the parking lot of an MCD park, from where it was stolen, according to senior police officer Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Mr Kalsi said that a case of theft was registered, and the police began its investigation. They scanned the CCTV footage of the parking lot and spotted a person stealing the Karwa Chauth thalis. Upon further investigation, it was learned the accused had come on his bike and made away with the Karwa Chauth thalis.

The police noted details of the bike and managed to arrest the accused. The person was identified as 28-year-old Navneet Kumar Singh who runs a grocery store in Noida. He revealed during interrogation that he had gone to Sadar Bazaar market for shopping and noticed the unattended bag full of Karwa Chauth thali hampers. Thinking of selling the hampers at his shop, he decided to steal them.

Karwa Chauth is being celebrated today in most parts of North India.