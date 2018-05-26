No Respite For Delhiites As Mercury Shoots Up To 46 Degree Celsius

A six-month-old child died Friday in a Delhi-bound overcrowded train, news agency IANS reported. The parents of the child alleged the child was suffocated in the extreme heat as the train headed from Dibrugarh in Assam to Delhi was packed with passengers. Co-passengers also alleged that despite requests for medical aid, no one, including the train ticket collector, paid heed to their pleas.
The heat wave is likely to prevail in Delhi tomorrow but the Met Department predicts an overcast sky on Tuesday and rain on Wednesday.
The weather office had issued a red warning for Assam and Meghalaya for Friday and Saturday.
Haryana and Punjab too continue to reel under heat wave on Friday as the maximum temperatures hovered between 42 and 45 degree Celsius at most places, news agency PTI reported. Chandigarh's maximum temperature settled close to 42 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal limit, weather office said.
In Haryana, Hisar, Narnaul and Bhiwani, maximum temperatures hovered between 43 and 45 degrees.
In the lower hills of Himachal Pradesh, conditions were no different. Una in the Shiwalik foothills experienced the hottest day of the season with the maximum of 43.4 degrees Celsius.
Mercury breached 40 degrees Celsius mark at some places and Bilaspur recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius while Sundernagar recorded the maximum temperature at 38.7 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)