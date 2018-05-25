In Overcrowded Train To Delhi, 6-Month-Old Dies Due To Heat The victim's family alleged that the coach was packed with passengers and their daughter was suffocated in the extreme heat.

204 Shares EMAIL PRINT The child was travelling with her parents in a sleeper coach. (Representational) Lucknow: A six-month-old child died due to extreme heat wave conditions on Friday in an overcrowded train in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.



The child was travelling with her parents in a sleeper coach of the Brahmaputra Express.



The victim's family alleged that the coach was packed with passengers and their daughter was suffocated in the extreme heat.



The train was going from Dibrugarh in Assam to Delhi. The distraught family alleged that the train stopped in Allahabad outer for more than two hours, leading to further deterioration of the girl's condition.



Co-passengers also alleged that despite requests for medical aid, no one, including the train ticket collector, paid heed to their pleas.



When the train reached Allahabad, the passengers created a ruckus, after which the railway officials intervened.



The family belongs to Mughalsarai district in Uttar Pradesh.



