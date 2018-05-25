Delhi Continues To Reel Under Heat Wave, Mercury Soars To 45 Degrees The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees, normal for this time of the year.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The heat wave conditions are likely to prevail till May 29. (File) New Delhi: The maximum temperature shot up to 45 degree Celsius in the national capital today as Delhi continues to reel under heat wave that will last for another three days, according to the weather office.



The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees, normal for this time of the year, and humidity oscillated between 53 and 23 per cent, a Met Department official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The Metereological Department has predicted rain and thunderstorm after May 29. The humidity settled at 37 per cent at 8:30 am on Friday.



On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 43 and 26.7 degrees respectively. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at 43 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature was 26.5 degrees Celsius, the season's average.



The NDMA has shared several tips on Twitter to beat the heat.

#BeatTheHeatIndia:Follow the heatwave alerts given by IMD.https://t.co/jivoMrakae — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) May 25, 2018 Drinking plenty of water, using damp cloth on head and face are among some of the tips.



