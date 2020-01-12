No Flight Ops For Nearly 2 Hours At Delhi Airport On These Days For Republic Day

The notice to airmen (NOTAM) was issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday.

Flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted on these days (Representational)

New Delhi:

No flight operations will take place for around one hour and 45 minutes at the Delhi International Airport on seven days -- January 18, 20-24 and 26 -- due to the Republic Day celebrations, said an official notice on Sunday.

According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday, "no landing and take-off" would be "permitted" at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26, due to "Republic Day Celebrations".

Due to closure of airspace over Delhi on these days, flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted.

