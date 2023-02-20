Nikki Yadav's Partner Wanted To Pass Off Murder As Road Accident: Report

Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled by Sahil Gehlot. (File)

The initial plan was to frame Nikki Yadav's murder as a road accident, claimed her partner Sahil Gehlot during his interrogation, according to Delhi Police sources on Monday. Nikki was allegedly strangled by Sahil, who stuffed her body in a fridge at a roadside restaurant owned by his family in Delhi.

Sahil also claimed that he had decided to push Nikki out of the car, but could not execute the plan and killed her at Nihambodh Ghat, the sources added.

The police custody of Sahil, the prime accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case, ends today.

Five others, including Sahil's father Virender, have also been arrested for helping him in the "conspiracy", Delhi Police earlier told ANI. The other four were identified as Ashish, Naveen, Amar, and Lokesh. Naveen, who is Sahil's cousin and a Delhi Police constable, had helped Sahil in the conspiracy.

The Dwarka court last Friday sent them to police custody for two days.

The five persons have been booked under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 202 (knowing or having reason to believe that an offence has been committed), and 212 (harbouring or concealing offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Virender expressed no remorse during the interrogation, the sources said. In the past, he has faced another murder case. He knew everything about Nikki Yadav being murdered and he supported Sahil, the sources said.

Sahil's father apparently told the police that they had to get Nikki out of their way anyhow, they added.

Naveen was the first person Sahil informed about killing Nikki, the sources said. After committing the murder, Sahil directly reached his dhaba and all accused were involved in stuffing the body in the fridge.

Nikki was strangled to death allegedly by Sahil after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman.