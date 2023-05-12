Delhi Fridge Murder: Over 500 Page Charge sheet Filed Against Sahil, 5 Others

Sahil Gahlot was arrested on February 14 for allegedly murdering Nikki, his live-in partner (File)

Delhi police on Friday filed a charge sheet against Sahil and five other accused persons including his father for allegedly murdering Nikki Yadav in February.

Delhi police crime branch filed the charge before the Link Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal of Dwarka Court. The six accused are in judicial custody.

The charge sheet has been filed under sections 302, 201, 202, 212, 120B Part 1 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These sections are related to murder, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy.

The charge sheet has 576 pages containing the operating part, documents, list of witnesses and CCTV footage etc.

The court has put up the charge sheet for consideration. Advocate Anirudh Yadav, counsel for accused Lokesh Yadav, confirmed that the charge sheet has been filed.

The judicial custody of all the accused persons will continue till the next date. The matter has been listed on May 25 for consideration.

The prime accused Sahil Gahlot was arrested on February 14 for allegedly murdering Nikki, his live-in partner. Later on, other accused were arrested by the Crime branch.

According to the police, after committing the offence accused Sahil got married to another girl of the choice of his family. After the murder, the body was stuffed in a refrigerator in a Dhaba by Sahil.

Delhi police arrested Sahil's father, two cousins Ashish and Naveen and two friends Amar and Lokesh after the interrogation.

According to the police, during interrogation, Sahil disclosed that the dead was asking him not to marry another girl because both (Sahil and the dead) had already solemnised their marriage in 2020. She was actually his wife and not a live-in partner.

Therefore, she was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10 this year, police said.

After that, Sahil hatched a conspiracy and planned to remove Nikki from their way, police alleged.

Accordingly, Sahil Gahlot executed the plan and murdered her and informed the other co-accused persons about it on the same day, February 10, 2023, and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony.

As per the police inputs, Sahil allegedly murdered her as she was pressurising him to marry her. It is also alleged that he married another girl after the alleged crime.