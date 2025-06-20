Nigerian Woman Caught With Rs 5 Crore Drugs Hidden In Food Packs

In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Nigerian national and seized narcotic substances worth approximately Rs 5 crore from her possession while she was travelling by bus from Delhi to Mumbai.

According to an official statement from the DRI, the operation was based on specific intelligence inputs indicating that a Nigerian female was suspected to be transporting narcotic substances.

DRI Mumbai officers mounted late-night surveillance and tracked the suspect for nearly 50 kilometres before intercepting her, along with her baggage.

"Acting on specific intelligence regarding a Nigerian female suspected to be carrying narcotic substances from Delhi to Mumbai by bus, officers of DRI Mumbai mounted surveillance late at night and trailed her for approximately 50 km. The suspect was then intercepted along with her baggage," the DRI said in a statement.

Upon examination of her luggage, officials discovered a sophisticated concealment method. Several food items, including oat packets and juice tetra packs, were used to hide a total of 2.56 kilograms of crystalline methamphetamine and 584 grams of ecstasy (MDMA) tablets.

The contraband was confirmed by using a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Field Test Kit, which tested positive for amphetamine-type stimulants.

Following the woman's arrest, the DRI launched a follow-up operation and successfully apprehended the intended recipient of the consignment, adding another layer of success to the coordinated interdiction.

"The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 5 crore in the international illicit market, has been seized. The Nigerian national has been arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is in progress," the DRI said.

Authorities said the operation highlights the vigilance and proactive enforcement by DRI officers in disrupting transnational narcotics trafficking networks.

Investigators are now probing the wider drug distribution network connected to the accused, with possible international links under scrutiny.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)