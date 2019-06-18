Nigerian Man Tried To Buy 450 Kg Ghee Using Cloned Debit Card In Delhi; Arrested

The man told police that the debit card was cloned and was given to him by his friend. (Representational)

A Nigerian national was arrested from Greater Noida for using a cloned debit card for purchasing 450 kilogram of ghee, police said Monday.

The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Shoxy Aby, they said.

On Friday, two foreigners allegedly came to Patanjali Mega Store in Taimur Nagar in Delhi and asked for 450 kg ghee worth Rs 2.25 lakh, said a senior police officer. Police received a complaint saying the accused made a payment of Rs 2 lakh through a card. The complainant had doubt on the authenticity of the transaction and when he asked about the card details, they both ran away, police said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the transaction of Rs 2.25 lakh was made through one USA bank card, police said.

"Thereafter, police gathered all the information about the accused persons and arrested Aby from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that he earlier identified himself name as Philips," senior police officer Chinmoy Biswal said.

During interrogation, Aby said that the debit card was cloned was given to him by his friend to use for buying the goods, he said.

Aby also said that he, along with his friend, made the plan to purchase ghee through cloned cards and sell in Nigeria at higher prices, the police officer said.

One cloned card was recovered from his possession and the bank has freezed Rs 2.25 lakh the accused spent using the card, police added.