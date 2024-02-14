NEET Aspirant Poses As Doctor In Delhi Hospital, Arrested

The accused said he appeared for NEET exam last year but could not succeed. (File)

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

When Ashutosh Tripathi, a resident of Burari, was caught from the emergency department on Tuesday he was wearing a stethoscope and carrying a doctor's coat in his bag, an official said.

A police officer said an FIR under section 170 (impersonating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the North Avenue police station on the basis of a complaint filed by senior resident (department of surgery) Rahul Dhamija.

The officer said that when hospital authorities questioned Tripathi, he first introduced himself as a doctor and later as a medical student. Suspecting his credentials, the hospital informed the police.

During interrogation, he told the police he was preparing for the medical entrance examination NEET and wrote the exam last year but could not succeed.

"He would love to wear the doctor's apron and stethoscope. But he failed to reveal the source of these articles," the officer said, adding it appears that entered in the hospital with the intention of theft.

He also told the police that he was called by a friend to meet him in the hospital but his claims are yet to be verified, the officer said.

