Delhi Man Kills Pregnant Wife Over Suspicion Of Affair, Arrested: Cops

The couple lived in a rented house in Narela area and use to fight often. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his 20-year-old pregnant wife in outer Delhi's Narela as he suspected her of an having illicit relationship, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on early Tuesday morning when the couple, married for around nine months, engaged in a fight. After killing her, accused Dilshad lied next to her body, a senior police officer said.

Police said the couple lived in a rented house in Narela area. The woman was about two-months pregnant and a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain further details, they said.

The couple used to fight often as Dilshad, working at a gas stove manufacturing factory in Narela, suspected her of having an illicit relationship, police said.

One of the relatives who visited them on Tuesday morning got to know about the incident and soon informed police, he said.

A case was registered and the accused was taken into police custody, following which he confessed to killing his wife over suspicion of her having an affair, the police said.